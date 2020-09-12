McCULLOUGH, TOM It is with deep sadness and much love that we announce the loss of Tom McCullough at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie, on September 2, 2020. Tom passed peacefully in the arms of his girls after a short, but courageous battle, in his 78th year. Beloved husband and best friend of Jeanne, dearest father and forever hero of Patti and her husband Shannon (Blackmore), and proudest Papa of Alexandra and Thomas (I U More Papa). Dear brother of Diane Patchell (Graham), and Betty Ann Bell (the late Bob). Uncle "Tommy" will also be deeply missed by many loving nieces and nephews. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the RVH Regional Cancer Care Centre, or Hospice Simcoe. The family would like to express their love and gratitude to the staff of the Cancer/Palliative Care Unit, and to their special friends who cared for Tom as they would their own family: Dr. Julia Skliarenko, Dr. Matt Follwell, Dr. Cindy Cohen, Dr. Jacky Lai, and Dr. Alex Dickson. Thank you all for fighting with us. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com