|
|
MEAGHER, Tom Tom passed away unexpectedly, and far too soon, on Sunday, January 26, 2020 (born, March 19, 1964). He was predeceased by his father Matthew and will be greatly missed by his mom, Marie, siblings, Phil/Cathy, Matt, Carol/Gerry, Geraldine/Leyland, Caite, Nuala/Ross, his nephew Matthew, his close friend Michelle, and his many aunts, uncles, and cousins in Canada, Ireland, and USA. Tom was an environmental steward and volunteered his time to ensure sustainable and protected fish habitats wherever he lived. He was a dedicated "catch and release" kind of guy. Tom was an avid sportsman playing hockey, baseball and a bad game of golf. He enjoyed kicking back with a few beers and catching up with friends and family. Tom will be missed by his wide circle of friends, including the old Willowdale gang, classmates from high school and university, colleagues from the transportation industry, and his Friday night hockey buddies. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Daily Bread Food Bank or to Covenant House, two charities that Tom actively supported. A celebration of Tom's life will be held on Sunday, February 2nd, at York Cemetery starting at 1:00 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 31, 2020