Obituary

WON, TOM MIN YET Born in Taishan, China, died peacefully at home in Toronto, on October 7, 2019, in his 87th year. Devoted husband to Shirley, loving father to Kane, Michael (Karen), Jenny (Jon) Cheney, and beloved grandfather to Emily, Natalie, Max and Jack. Remembered for his tenacity in studying English, his infinite kindness, and infectious positivity. The family extends gratitude to Dr. Aaron Shimmer, Dr. Ciara Whelan and the nurses at Princess Margaret Hospital for their exemplary care. Visitation will be held at MOUNT PLEASANT FUNERAL CENTRE, 375 Mount Pleasant Rd., Toronto (east gate entrance, north of St. Clair Ave., 416-485-5572) on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 2:00 until 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m. Private family interment to follow. Donations to The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation are appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 10, 2019
