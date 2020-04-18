Tom MONTPOOL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tom's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MONTPOOL, Tom February 9, 1973 - April 11, 2020 Peacefully at home, surrounded by the ones he loved most and those who loved him best. Tom was a dedicated family man and the devoted and extremely proud dad of Charlotte (16) and Eric (17) and loving husband and best friend to Lisa (nee Phillips). He will be desperately missed by his mother Madeline and brother Andrew, sister-in-law Rhea and their children Nathan, Elena and Avery Rhea. Predeceased by his father Greg. His loss will also be felt by his in-laws Keith Phillips, Emma and Chris Dwyer (Meredyth and Hayden) and Kirsty and Darcy Burgess (Philip and Alec) and all of his extended Keirstead clan. He will also be missed by his friends and colleagues at Environics Analytics. Tom was a true gentleman. A gracious and kind soul who approached his illness with the same optimism, quiet strength and dignity with which he lived his life. He was an inspiration and example to us all. Our deepest gratitude to all the staff at the Odette Cancer Centre at Sunnybrook, especially all the Chemo nurses who made treatment days easy and Dr. Mark Doherty for giving us more time. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation, in Tom's name, to The Odette Cancer Centre at Sunnybrook. Online condolences may be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
Tom was a bright light for me, promoting his inner strength, and consistently solid and steady. I will miss Tom, rest in peace, my friend.
James Smith
Lisa, all of our sympathy and much love to you and your family.
Dave + Peg McChesney
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved