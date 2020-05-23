Tomiko "Ginger" TERAKITA
TERAKITA, Tomiko "Ginger" (nee TSUJI) It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Tomiko (Marie) "Ginger" Terakita who passed away in her sleep in her 95th year on May 18, 2020. Predeceased by her husband, Yosh, she was the loving mother to Derrick (Jenny) and Brian (Joanne) and caring Bachan to Brad (Trish), Jaclyn (Adam), Kristi, Daryl and Ryan and great- grandmother to Olivia. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Mom will be cremated and a celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers and koden, please consider making a donation in Mom's memory to the Alzheimer's Society or your favourite charity. We will miss her terribly but know that she's in a better place now.

Published in Toronto Star on May 23, 2020.
