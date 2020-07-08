GIANOU, Tomka (Tina) It is with our collective sadness that we announce the passing of Tomka Gianou, this past Sunday morning, July 5, 2020. She was more than our matriarch. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and in-law, Teta and her most cherished role, that of wonderful Baba and later, Great-Grandmother. Born 93 plus years ago in Bouf (Macedonia), Greece, Baba Tomka was the youngest of three children to Fania and George Dimitris. She was predeceased by sister Dorothy Giovis and brother Alex Dimitris. Arriving in her new world, Toronto, after enduring both WWII and the Greek Civil War, this strong-willed woman would meet our father, Philip and herein began 50 plus years of marriage, two children Peter (Katy), Chris (Violeta) and soon to follow, the most joyous phase of their lives, enter grandchildren Nickolas (Janae) and Andrew. Using baking terminology (she was an amazing one), the icing on the cake were great-grandkids, Drew and Sawyer. Deeply loved by many nieces and nephew, she left an immensely positive impression on all that knew her. The family extends our warmest appreciation to the staff at Cedarvale Terrace, especially their brave commitment to their work during these most trying of times. A small family service will be held but a far greater Celebration of Tina's life will take place at some future date. If desired, in lieu of flowers and in Tina's memory, a monetary donation to any local Food Bank would be a fitting exclamation mark to Tina's long, enduring journey. We are most happy for our father now. Your wait is over Dedo. Baba Tomka is, once again, in her rightful place...by your side. ???? ?? Makedonsko ?? Devojche ??Always in our Hearts??