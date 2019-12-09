Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tommaso CELESTINI. View Sign Service Information Delmoro Funeral Home 61 Beverly Hills Drive North York , ON M3L1A2 (416)-249-4499 Obituary





CELESTINI, Tommaso On December 6, 2019 at the age 91 our loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, Tommaso Celestini passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Humber River Hospital. Tommaso was born in Santo Stefano di Sessanio, Italy on November 8, 1928 and was the son of Anna and Pietro Celestini. He immigrated to Canada in 1951 and worked as a miner in Quebec for a short time before settling in Toronto, where he spent the rest of his life. He married Marianna Gasbarre on February 13, 1954 at St. Agnes Church. He was an active member of the St. Frances Roman Catholic Church where he was an usher and choir member. He will be greatly missed by his loving and devoted wife Marianna of 65 years, his caring brother Sirio (Mary), his sons Peter (Patti), Carlo (Sandra), Lino, his beloved grandchildren Nadia (Chase), Michael (Rebecca), Alessandra (Vincent), Marc (Estefania) and his great-grandchild Christian. He will also be missed by all of his nieces and nephews. A special thanks to all the staff on the second floor of Downsview Long Term Care Centre for all of their love, warmth support and compassion, thank you all for taking such good care of Tommaso. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Toronto would be greatly appreciated. Visitation: Monday, December 9th, 5-9 p.m. Delmoro Funeral Home (61 Beverly Hills Dr., North York M3L 1A2). Mass to celebrate Tom's life: Tuesday, December 10th, 9:30 a.m. St. Jane Frances Catholic Church (2745 Jane St., North York M3L 2E8). May you rest in peace Nonno Tom. You are loved and will be greatly missed! Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close