CRIPPS, Tommy Henry On Monday, June 22, 2020, at the age of 74, Tom passed away at St. Michael's Hospital, after a brief illness. He was the beloved son of the late Jack and Beatrice and brother of the late Roger. He leaves behind brothers Larry and Ed and sisters Mary Kathleen, Violet and Laura. In keeping with Tom's wishes, he has been cremated and there will be no service.



