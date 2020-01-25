|
ISHIKURA, TOMOJI Passed away peacefully in his sleep at Scarborough Centenary Hospital January 9, 2020, at the age of 91, surrounded by his daughter Chitose (Cynthia) and her family who loved and supported Tomoji through his ending years. Tomoji moved to Canada from Japan in 1970 and opened his first Japanese restaurant in 1971. He was the pioneer of sushi in Toronto when he opened TAIKO SUSHI on Yonge Street in 1977. Loved by his family and friends, he spent the last 11 years at Momiji Health Care retirement home and thanks to the staff and friends at Momiji, Tomoji enjoyed his retirement life with great happiness and joy. In honor of Tomoji's wishes for a modest farewell, family has proceeded with a private service for his departure and he will rest at the Japanese section of Highland Memory Gardens. Please pray for his departure and eternal rest in peace.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020