1/1
TOMY VESINGI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share TOMY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VESINGI, TOMY After a long illness, he passed away with his wife by his side, at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the age of 61. Tomy Vesingi, beloved husband of Cynthia Green, youngest brother of Evi Docherty (John) and Enno Vesingi (Linda). Loving uncle of his Vesingi and Docherty nieces and nephew, lifelong friend of Steve and Dale Jones and sister-in-law Elizabeth Green. Predeceased by his mother Minna and father Sulev. It was always Tom's dream to move to the country, and although his time in his new home was short, he was happy. Keeping with Tomy's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be planned for a later date. Arrangements are entrusted with WEAVER Funeral Home - Warkworth Chapel, 70 Church St., Warkworth. As an animal lover, Tomy would wish that any donations in his memory be sent to the local Humane Society. Please consider the gift of life as Tomy did. Online condolences at weaverfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Family Funeral Home Warkworth Chapel
70 Church Street
Warkworth, ON K0K 3K0
(705) 924-2312
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weaver Family Funeral Home Warkworth Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved