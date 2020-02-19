|
SIRINIC, TONCIKA (ANTONIA) Passed away peacefully at her home with her daughter Maria by her side on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the age of 106. Beloved wife of the late Kreso. Also predeceased by son Aldo. In addition to her daughter, she will be missed by Bokana Sarac and her family in Hamilton, Neda Kretschmer and her family in Red Deer, Alberta and many relatives in Croatia. Resting at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Rd. E., with visitation on Wednesday, February 19th from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass on Thursday, February 20th at 10:30 a.m in the Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 19, 2020