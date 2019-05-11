Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TONI LYNN SATOMI DeGEER. View Sign Obituary

DeGEER, TONI LYNN SATOMI (nee NAKASHIMA) July 27, 1957 - May 4, 2019 Lynn passed, with her family by her side at St. Joseph's Hospital on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Lynn, the loving daughter of Marina Tanaka and late Shoji Nakashima. Treasured wife of D'Arcy and beloved mother of Trevor and Lisa. Predeceased by older brother Wayne, adored sister of Kim (Chris Black) and brother John (Allison Stuckey). Cherished aunt to Megan, Adam, David and Samantha. Together since high school, D'Arcy and Lynn celebrated 46 years of friendship, love and marriage. To Trevor and Lisa, Lynn was loving, dependable, selfless and so incredibly proud to be their mom. She will be forever in our hearts. Lynn always found immense joy through dance and movement. At the gym daily, whether dancing in costume or in downward facing dog, she featured a radiant and ever-present smile. Lynn was an avid and accomplished skier and a reluctant cyclist. At Alpine Ski Club, she was the lunch bag queen. A lunch with only four meal options would have been considered sparse. Found at the bottom of every ski race she was a cheerleader, conversationalist and constant source of support to all. Lynn cherished all things living. Life as Lynn's pet (Kira and Winston) was like winning the lottery. She took immense pride in her ever growing and diverse gardens that surrounded the family home. She loved sharing plants and seeds to bring colour and life to friends' surroundings. While small in stature, Lynn was a sometimes subtle but always mighty force. Guiding and encouraging her family to engage and embrace life. She was an unassuming free spirit whose enduring whims from remedies to fashion choices were adored by all that knew her. A celebration of Lynn's life will be held on Monday, June 3rd at Islington Golf Club, 45 Riverbank Drive in Etobicoke from 3 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Etobicoke Humane Society or St. Joseph's Hospital.

