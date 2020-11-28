MANWEILER, Toni Lynne (nee LEITHWOOD) Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, at the age of 66. Beloved wife of Gord. Loving mother of David (Danielle) and Krystin (John Hooper). Cherished daughter of Durine and the late Harry "Bud" Leithwood. Dear sister of Terri (Art) Rebek. Toni will be fondly remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. She retired as Manager from WSIB. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lung Association. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca
.