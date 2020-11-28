1/
Toni Lynne MANWEILER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Toni's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MANWEILER, Toni Lynne (nee LEITHWOOD) Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, at the age of 66. Beloved wife of Gord. Loving mother of David (Danielle) and Krystin (John Hooper). Cherished daughter of Durine and the late Harry "Bud" Leithwood. Dear sister of Terri (Art) Rebek. Toni will be fondly remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. She retired as Manager from WSIB. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lung Association. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved