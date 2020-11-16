EMBLETON FRSC, Dr. Tony Frederick Wallace October 1, 1929 - November 13, 2020 On Friday, November 13th, at his daughter's home in Woodbridge, surrounded by family, with his daughter and granddaughter holding his hands, after a month of complications in a 7-year battle with various cancers. Born in Hornchurch, Essex, England, October 1, 1929, he earned a PhD in physics in 1952 from Imperial College London. A one year post-doctoral fellowship at the National Research Council in Ottawa turned into a four decade career there. He also taught occasionally at the University of Ottawa, Carleton University, and MIT. A former President of the Acoustical Society of America, its Standards Director, and associate editor of its journal, he was recipient of the Society's Bruce Lindsay Award, Silver Medal in Noise, and Gold Medal. He was active in the Institute of Noise Control Engineering and International INCE. He was a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada, and served as its Treasurer, as well as a Foreign Associate of the US National Academy of Engineering. He retired to Nobleton in the early 1990s to be near family. Husband of the late Dr. Eileen Embleton for 62 years (deceased 2016), father of Dr. Sheila Embleton (Dr. Wolfgang Ahrens), and grandfather of Anne Ahrens-Embleton (Cai Durbin). Predeceased by his parents Frederick William Howard Embleton and Lucy Violet Muriel (Wallace) Embleton. Survived by two brothers-in-law, a sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews in England, Australia, and Switzerland. There will be a private family funeral, to be followed in post-COVID-19 times, with a celebration of life (contact embleton@yorku.ca). In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Embleton Award for Women in Science and Engineering at York University (https://giving.yorku.ca/EmbletonAward
), the Royal Society of Canada (282 Somerset St. W., Ottawa, ON K2P 0J6, 613-991-9007), or a charity of your choice. Our thanks go to Dr. Sridhar and her team at Princess Margaret Hospital (Drs. Solow, Stecca and Alt; Nurse Wilson and Administrative Assistant Paquette). Nobody fought harder for him, especially in the last month, than Dr. Sridhar, except of course Tony himself.