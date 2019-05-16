GUGLIELMIN, TONY After a brief illness, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the Humber River Hospital, at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Ann for 57 wonderful years. Loving father of James and Denise (Gino) Lospalluto. Cherished Papa of Clare and Luke. Dear brother of Nico (Olga) and brother-in-law of Paolo, Maria and Lynn (Korey). Tony will be deeply missed by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave.), Weston, on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A service will be held in the chapel on Friday at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Sanctuary Park Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to either the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Canada would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 16, 2019