JELENIC, TONY Passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved husband and best friend of Vera Jelenic (nee Badovinac), loving father of Susana Baker (David) and adored "Dodi" of Brooke and Brendan. Tony joins sister Mimica Stefanic and leaves siblings Emily Cesar, Toncka Menart, Josie Jersin, Stanka Suklje and Mirko Jelenic behind. He will be remembered by many nieces and nephews in Canada and Slovenia. Tony was a truly remarkable man who touched the lives of many people. He was a proud honorary lifetime member of The Royal Canadian Yacht Club and a member of The Belokranjski Club. The Tony Jelenic scholarship for Hospitality and Tourism at George Brown College was founded in 2001 and will continue to help students in the industry he loved. A special thank you to the angels at The McCall Centre for their loving care during his final days. A Mass will be held at Our Lady of Miraculous Medal at a later date followed by a celebration of life when we can all gather and share fond memories of Tony's life. Online condolences for the family may be left at turnerporter.ca.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.