LEINO, TONY It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tony Leino. Tony passed away on April 28, 2019, at his residence in Toronto's Suomi Koti. He was born in Muolaa, Finland, on December 15, 1926. He immigrated to Canada after the second world war, living most of his years in Edmonton and Toronto. He was the beloved husband of Kaarina Leino, father of Tina Leino-Whyte (Ken Whyte) and grandfather of Thea Whyte. We will always lovingly remember the joy and care which he brought to our lives over our many years together.

