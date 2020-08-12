TONY MARCHESANO

1/1
MARCHESANO, TONY God called Tony peacefully, on August 9, 2020, at the age of 63. Loving son to Vincenzo and Pasqualina. He is forever loved by his wife Anna. Cherished by his dear children, Serena (Jason) and Melissa (Anton). Proud Nonno of Maya, Nathan and Austin. Dear brother of Rose (Elio), Leonard (Gloria) and Sue (Peter). Tony will always be missed by all his nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and many good friends. Visitations will take place at the Vescio Funeral Home Woodbridge Chapel (8101 Weston Rd., 905-850-3332), on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-9 p.m. and on Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, 11:00 a.m. Please note, church capacity is limited. Due to COVID restrictions, a private interment will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, by invitation only. If so desired, donations in memory of Tony may be made to the Gord Downie Fund for Brain Cancer Research.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 12, 2020.
