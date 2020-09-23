1/
TOSHIE NODA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share TOSHIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NODA, TOSHIE Toshie Noda, our beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020, just shy of her 96th birthday. Her husband, Dick Noda predeceased her in 1974. She is survived by her daughters - Sharon (Glen), Ann (Dave deceased) and Susan (Hugh deceased), her grandchildren - Jaime (Sam), Laura (Pat), Alex (Jen), Derek (Sheena) and Katherine (Ryan) and her great-grandchildren - Addison, Jayce, Noah, Braden, Rachel, Joseph and Nami. Always generous and very hospitable, she was very much loved and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. We are grateful to Momiji and the Yee Hong Nursing Home where she spent her last years. Due to COVID-19, we will be having a private family service. In lieu of Koden or flowers, please consider a donation to Momiji Health Care Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved