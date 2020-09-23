NODA, TOSHIE Toshie Noda, our beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020, just shy of her 96th birthday. Her husband, Dick Noda predeceased her in 1974. She is survived by her daughters - Sharon (Glen), Ann (Dave deceased) and Susan (Hugh deceased), her grandchildren - Jaime (Sam), Laura (Pat), Alex (Jen), Derek (Sheena) and Katherine (Ryan) and her great-grandchildren - Addison, Jayce, Noah, Braden, Rachel, Joseph and Nami. Always generous and very hospitable, she was very much loved and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. We are grateful to Momiji and the Yee Hong Nursing Home where she spent her last years. Due to COVID-19, we will be having a private family service. In lieu of Koden or flowers, please consider a donation to Momiji Health Care Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store