TOWATA-ROY, TOSHIRO DREW Died November 20, 2020, at age 35. The world lost a beacon of positivity with the passing of our "Tosh Hero." After courageously enduring six months in hospital waiting for a new heart, he finally received a transplant, but was unable to endure through the many complications. Tosh is survived by his loving partner, Lindsay Hawes, their devoted dogs Rokka and Lola, the Hawes family; Kev, Dar, Kiley and Stacey; his dad George; his mom Lauri and his stepdad Chris. Tosh was supported by a wonderful extended family. His grandmother, Pat Towata, wishes to thank all for the efforts to keep her grandson's spirits afloat. The loving support of the Kishimoto, Yamashita, Saisho and Terry families have been immeasurable. We will all miss him dearly. Tosh grew up in Claremont, Ontario, attended high school in Pickering then went to George Brown College. As a kid, with his love of baseball he excelled as back catcher. But his real passion was snowboarding, and at 16, he started working with dear friend, Stef Cott in the action sports industry. They threw many events, instilling in him a belief in creating memorable experiences. This became the foundation of his career, leading to the creation of his own agency, Hero Goods & Services with a vision to work with brands to support local heroes in their chosen sports. Most recently, this included motocross and dirt-biking where he applied that passion towards bringing people together to form lifelong bonds. With his charm, he was effortlessly able to make friends wherever he went. He made adventures out of any situation, and left you laughing with his stories, jokes and banter. His achievements include sailing where his competitive spirit and steady eye made him a skilled racing helmsman. With his Zen-like patience, he loved fishing. He was also a gifted musician, whose childhood violin lessons led to a love of the electric bass. From playing in his high school band, to membership in the Aquatic Park Band and his funk band PAIA, whom he played with at Toronto's Horseshoe Tavern, he loved music. Another of his lifelong passions was food. Whether sharing the latest restaurant or bringing friends together to sample his amazing cooking, he loved enjoying food together. There are many communities that helped on the journey. The Hospital for Sick Kids, the Claremont community, Dr. Leo Levin and Donna from Markham Pediatric, TGH/UHN transition team, the 5th floor heroes, the pacemaker staff, congenital and transplant teams and 10th floor ICU. There are countless heroes who helped through the trying times. Lynn and Don, Sandy Hill, the Marshalls especially Cam, the folks at Claremont PS, Mark Janeway, Larry and Joanne Saisho. The closeness and support of his friends is amazing. Stef Cott, Ross Mylet, and his moto family: Jack Wright, Mikey Bolahood, and Donny T. Throughout his life Tosh had a positive impact on us all. Through his tenacity for life, and a heart bigger than life itself, he reminded us to live courageously, and in his words "Never not have fun!" Remember - Unicorns Forever! And please sign your organ donor card. For more information on a future memorial service and to donate in Tosh's name, please visit: www.mykeeper.com/profile/Tosh/