BARKAS, TOULA (nee PANAGIOTA) November 17, 1935 – September 5, 2019 Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children and lifelong friend Chrisi Ververidis, at Toronto's Princess Margaret Hospital, at the age of 83. Beloved wife of Adam, for 49 years. Toula lived for her family and sacrificed everything for their benefit. She was an amazing wife and mother whose humility and devotion knew no bounds. She gave to all and took from none. She will be greatly missed by her sons, Tino and George, her daughter-in-law, Diane and six grandchildren, Adam, Maryanna, Alex, Ava, Lily-Rose (Panagiota) and Adam. Predeceased by her husband Adam. Survived by her brother Mimi. We love you. Rest in peace and watch over us as we follow in your footsteps. Visitation will be held at HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE, 50 Overlea Boulevard, Toronto, 416-423-1000, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from 3-5 and 6-9 p.m. The funeral will take place at ST. DEMETRIOS GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, 30 Thorncliffe Park Drive, Toronto, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment at Prospect Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations can be made to Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation or Sick Kids Foundation. Directions, online donations and condolences can be found at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 8, 2019