FUSE, PhD, Toyomasa Professor Emeritus, York University January 20, 1931 – July 11, 2019 Passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at his home in North York. Devoted husband to Lois Fuse (nee Prochaska) for 57 years. Beloved father of Megumi Fuse and Kenji Fuse. Proud grandfather to Sasha Fuse. Fondly remembered by his nephew Masaki Fuse and his family Yoko, Misako and Kazumasa, in Sapporo, Japan, and by extended family in the USA, and many friends in Toronto and around the globe. Born in Sapporo, Japan, Dr. Fuse was the head of his English club as a teenager, but had to take on many adult responsibilities during WWII. After the war, he impressed American soldiers and missionaries with his keen intellect, good English language skills, and resourcefulness, and at the age of 19 he acquired an early Fulbright scholarship to study in the USA. He received his bachelor's degree from Missouri Valley College, and his master's and PhD degrees from the University of California at Berkeley. He held positions at Cornell University, l'Université de Montréal, and York University. After becoming interested in suicide research in the '70s, Dr. Fuse helped establish suicidology as an important academic discipline. His global research has added important data to the field, and his numerous articles and books on suicide continue to be used as references works. In his own words, he "practiced what he preached by serving one of the suicide prevention centres in Toronto for eight years as a volunteer and trainer of volunteers." Dr. Fuse had a deep and lifelong love of travel, cooking, Swiss-style chalets, good writing, and movies. He was as comfortable at a university lecture, as he was in one of Toronto's repertory cinemas, and dined at the finest restaurants as well as Tim Horton's. He was friends with people from all walks of life, including factory workers, academics, monks and celebrated film directors. Special thanks to his medical staff and care workers Ella, Sami, and other members of the Temmy Latner Palliative Care unit. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wellspring Westerkirk House at Sunnybrook ( www.wellspring.ca ), the Bayview United Church (http:// bayviewunitedchurch.ca/ ), or the charity of your choice. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17th, at 2 p.m. at Bayview United Church (2609 Bayview Ave.). Published in the Toronto Star on July 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

