AGNEW, Tracey March 1, 1973 - July 17, 2019 After four years of struggling with ALS, Tracey died peacefully on her own terms at Victoria Hospital in London, ON, with her husband Matthew Burnett and mother Marjorie Agnew at her side. She generously donated many of her organs for other lives to benefit. Tracey also donated her brain and spine for ALS research. Her organ donation will continue to bring joy and meaning to other lives. Tracey graduated from Ryerson School of Nursing and moved to Vancouver to pursue her profession. She continued her education in Vancouver and became an accomplished OR Nurse. Tracey returned to Ontario in 2014 to work as an OR Nurse at Victoria Hospital in London and marry and share her life with Mathew Burnett. She was a remarkable woman and will be deeply missed and remembered always by her loving family and friends. Donations may be made to ALS in Tracey's memory.

AGNEW, Tracey March 1, 1973 - July 17, 2019 After four years of struggling with ALS, Tracey died peacefully on her own terms at Victoria Hospital in London, ON, with her husband Matthew Burnett and mother Marjorie Agnew at her side. She generously donated many of her organs for other lives to benefit. Tracey also donated her brain and spine for ALS research. Her organ donation will continue to bring joy and meaning to other lives. Tracey graduated from Ryerson School of Nursing and moved to Vancouver to pursue her profession. She continued her education in Vancouver and became an accomplished OR Nurse. Tracey returned to Ontario in 2014 to work as an OR Nurse at Victoria Hospital in London and marry and share her life with Mathew Burnett. She was a remarkable woman and will be deeply missed and remembered always by her loving family and friends. Donations may be made to ALS in Tracey's memory. Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 3, 2019

