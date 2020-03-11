|
DOBSON, TRACEY Passed away peacefully, on March 9, 2020, at the age of 66. Beloved wife of Patrick Quinn. Cherished mother of Matthew Quinn. Tracey was given tremendous support and will be lovingly remembered by immediate and extended family and friends. Tracey was very grateful for the staff at Sunnybrook Palliative Care, who also did so much to make her last days comfortable. In memory of Tracey, donations may be made to The War Amps, where she worked most of her career. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 11, 2020