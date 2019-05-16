TRACEY TUNG

Service Information
Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Cen
4115 Lawrence Ave East
West Hill, ON
M1E2S2
(416)-281-6800
Obituary

TUNG, TRACEY Passed away peacefully with family by her side on May 13, 2019, in her 53rd year. She leaves behind her husband of 27 years, Robert McBean; mother, So King Kwan; sister, Christine Green; and brother, Richard Tung. Visitation Friday, May 17, 2019, 7-9 p.m., Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 4115 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough. Celebration of Life Saturday, May 18, 2019, 11 a.m. at funeral home with visiting 1 hour prior, 10-11 a.m. Burial at Duffin Meadows.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 16, 2019
