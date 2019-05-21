Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TRACY ANN KEITH. View Sign Obituary

KEITH, TRACY ANN (nee GRIFFITHS) Passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019. Tracy was born on July 2, 1971 in Kitimat, British Columbia and grew up in Prince George. Tracy obtained a degree in Social Work at Ryerson University then continued on to achieve a Masters degree in Social Work at The University of Toronto. Tracy spent her career working in Child Protection and Child Advocacy. Her empathy for children and her desire to bring compassion into policy made her work determinedly to safeguard children rights. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Scott Keith; children Owen and Bronwyn; parents Peter and Julie Griffiths; brother Jeff Griffiths (Jess); father-in-law Michael Keith (Sue); mother-in-law Linda Sully; brothers-in-law Jay Keith (Kate), Troy Keith (Pauline), Patrick Keith; and nieces and nephews Holden and Carter Keith, Natasha Keith. The family would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses, Staff and Volunteers at The Kensington Hospice for their kind care for Tracy. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to The Kensington Hospice (

