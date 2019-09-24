Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tracy Lee HORTON-SIMONE. View Sign Obituary

HORTON-SIMONE, Tracy Lee Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on September 20, 2019, in her 60th year. Loving mother of Tim Salvatore Simone and his spouse Brittany and Alexander Jerry Simone and his spouse Erika. Proud grandmother of her little monkey Rubee Lee Simone. Tracy will be truly missed by her spouse Camillo Simone, her fur companions Yoshi, Koopa, Thumper and her cats. Beloved daughter of late Tim and Lori Horton. Cherished sister of Jeri Horton-Joyce, her husband Ron, Kelly Welsh and her husband Herbert and the late Kim Horton-Meny and her late husband Tommy. Aunt of Corey, Allistair and Gillian. Keeping with Tracy's wishes, cremation has taken place. Family and friends are invited to visit at York Cemetery and Funeral Centre, 160 Beecroft Rd., North York, on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 1 - 2 p.m. A Celebration of her Life will take place at 2 p.m. Inurnment will take place at York Cemetery, she will be buried and reunited with her parents. Reception to follow. Special thank you to all the staff at Kingston General Hospital, Belleville General Hospital - Oncology Unit, North York General Hospital, PSW's and VON for all their care and support. In lieu of flowers, Tracy's family has requested your local Humane Society, Whispering Hearts Horse Rescue or Freedom Valley Horse Rescue. Online guestbook and condolences at

