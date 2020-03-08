|
|
TONNA, TRACY PAULINE It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Tracy Pauline Tonna, age 63, at St. Josephs Healthcare, Hamilton, on March 2, 2020, due to complications from Necrotizing Fasciitis. Predeceased by her parents, Roger (Rabat, Malta 2016) and Barbara (Toronto 2013). Lovingly remembered by her sisters Carol (John), Paula (Kevin) and Sandra. Loved by her nieces, Christina and Shannon. Tracy truly loved her precious pups, Jake and George. As per Tracy's wishes, there will be no service. As an expression of sympathy and in Tracy's memory, donations may be made to Zachary's Paws for Healing (www.zacharyspawsforhealing.com). You will live on in our hearts and memories.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 8, 2020