ADAIR, Trayton Joseph In Loving Memory Trayton Joseph Adair, born February 19, 1941, passed away at the age of 79 on August 19, 2020 at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto, ON. Loving husband of Bette (nee Nagel) for 58 years. Dear father of Douglas (Catherine) and Debra. Beloved grandfather of Dylan (Cassidy) and Caylea. Loving great-grandfather to Jaxon. He was predeceased by his father, Douglas Stephen, and his mother Maude (nee O'Leary). In Trayton's lifetime, he was also happy to connect with his eldest daughter Sharon Battersby (Art). Whether Trayton was delivering the Leader Post, washing cars at the car wash, playing for the Regina Pats amateur hockey team, or training with the RCAF, he greeted each challenge with enthusiasm. He finally found his niche in the field of advertising, acquainting himself in all aspects of the business amongst stimulating minds and eventually favoured directing and producing in the commercial area. Under the name "Trayton Adair Productions" he created a memorable body of multi award-winning commercials. He would often remark: "It sure beats working!" Of course, we knew it was hard work, but he simply loved what he did. Beyond his career, Trayton's other passions and great joys in life included his family and friends, getting out on the water in his boat, as well as escaping the city life here and there to create many wonderful memories at his and Bette's cottage in Prince Edward County. Granddaughter Caylea so aptly described him as "a man with complexities, and an intricate mind, whose life could fill a book, a story to be told." We are grateful that we, as a family, were able to share in the richness of his life. Cremation is taking place with a private family gathering to be held at a later time. Many thanks to all who have offered kind and loving thoughts, and care to Trayton as he faced his last challenge. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Michael's Hospital or to the Canadian Cancer Society
or a charity of your choice.