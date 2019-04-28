BRADY, TRENT MANSFIELD February 28, 1936 - February 25, 2018 In loving memory of Trent M. Brady, aged 81, of Toronto, who passed peacefully on February 25, 2018. Trent was born February 28, 1936, in Modesto, California. His passion for social justice led him to Canada where he become a Professor of Social Science at York University. At the age of 57, Trent was struck by massive stroke that many in the medical field felt he would never recover from. His life however began to take on a vital new shape. Trent studied languages, became a painter and found a way of living that was easeful. In particular, what kept him active was his community at the Annex Art Centre and the Toronto Stroke Club. He was predeceased by his wife Judith (2013) and will be greatly missed by his 4 grandchildren.

