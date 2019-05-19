Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TREVOR ALWARD PARCHMENT. View Sign Service Information Barnes Memorial Funeral Home 5295 Thickson Road North Whitby , ON L1M 1W9 (905)-655-3662 Obituary

PARCHMENT, TREVOR ALWARD (Former Teacher and Proprietor of Plumbing & Parts Home Centre, Whitby) Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Amica Whitby, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Alison Parchment (2014). Cherished father of his daughter Jaqui and son David and his wife Kim. Loving Grandad to Jacob and Jordan. Survived by his siblings Kingsley (Joan), Arden (the late Ziska) and Pat. Predeceased by Carl (Merle), Merv (Hope) and by his parents Cyril and Johanna. Trevor is lovingly remembered by Nan, as well as his nieces, nephews, extended family and his friends. A heartfelt thank you to the nurses and PSW's at Amica Whitby for their loving care. Family and friends will be received at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd. N., Whitby, 905-655-3662, for visitation on Saturday, May 25th from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. followed by a celebration of Trevor's Life in the Barnes Chapel at 12:00 noon. Online messages of condolence may be left for the family by visiting www.barnesmemorial

PARCHMENT, TREVOR ALWARD (Former Teacher and Proprietor of Plumbing & Parts Home Centre, Whitby) Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Amica Whitby, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Alison Parchment (2014). Cherished father of his daughter Jaqui and son David and his wife Kim. Loving Grandad to Jacob and Jordan. Survived by his siblings Kingsley (Joan), Arden (the late Ziska) and Pat. Predeceased by Carl (Merle), Merv (Hope) and by his parents Cyril and Johanna. Trevor is lovingly remembered by Nan, as well as his nieces, nephews, extended family and his friends. A heartfelt thank you to the nurses and PSW's at Amica Whitby for their loving care. Family and friends will be received at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd. N., Whitby, 905-655-3662, for visitation on Saturday, May 25th from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. followed by a celebration of Trevor's Life in the Barnes Chapel at 12:00 noon. Online messages of condolence may be left for the family by visiting www.barnesmemorial funeralhome.com Published in the Toronto Star on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close