PARCHMENT, TREVOR ALWARD (Former Teacher and Proprietor of Plumbing & Parts Home Centre, Whitby) Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Amica Whitby, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Alison Parchment (2014). Cherished father of his daughter Jaqui and son David and his wife Kim. Loving Grandad to Jacob and Jordan. Survived by his siblings Kingsley (Joan), Arden (the late Ziska) and Pat. Predeceased by Carl (Merle), Merv (Hope) and by his parents Cyril and Johanna. Trevor is lovingly remembered by Nan, as well as his nieces, nephews, extended family and his friends. A heartfelt thank you to the nurses and PSW's at Amica Whitby for their loving care. Family and friends will be received at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd. N., Whitby, 905-655-3662, for visitation on Saturday, May 25th from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. followed by a celebration of Trevor's Life in the Barnes Chapel at 12:00 noon. Online messages of condolence may be left for the family by visiting www.barnesmemorial funeralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 19, 2019