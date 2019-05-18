Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TREVOR ARCHIBALD NICHOLAS. View Sign Obituary

NICHOLAS, TREVOR ARCHIBALD Passed away peacefully in his 90th year on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Bethell Hospice, Inglewood. Trevor was predeceased by his best friend and wife of 67 years Josephine and son Mark. He is survived by his children Andrew (Jane and children Trevor and Rachel), Joanne (step-children Courtney and Adam), David (children Samantha and James) and Susan (Matthew). Trevor was born in Stourbridge, England in 1929. His school years were highlighted by his excellence in swimming, track and boxing. Dad was a member of the British Forces where he served in Germany after WWII and then returned to England to marry the love of his life Josephine in 1950. Dad continued to Canada in 1954, where he began a successful career as a civil engineer. His first major position was in Elliot Lake where lifelong friendships were made. Later on, the Elliot Lake gang would reunite for the annual fishing trip where Trever discovered a new hobby by becoming the camp's chef. Dad relocated to Brampton in 1962 and in the mid-1980s Trevor and Josephine found themselves in Thunder Bay. Despite initial reservations, moving to Thunder Bay provided wonderful experiences and they remained in Thunder Bay after retirement to continue their adventures. Trevor and Josephine returned to their Brampton homestead in the late 90s to spend memorable time with the grandchildren. Some of Trevor's favourite trips were to visit family in Tucson. He rode his bicycle in the sun exploring the Arizona desert where the images of his childhood story books finally came to life in full colour. The Nicholas family would like to express sincere gratitude to Dr. Bernard, for her care and dedication to Dad. We would also like to thank LHIN care giver Melissa, the nursing staff at Brampton Civic Hospital (6th floor) and deep heartfelt gratitude to Bethell Hospice. Special thanks to Dad's personal caregiver Mary for the incredible kindness and care she showed to our father and family. As per the Family's request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bethell Hospice or Doctors without Borders.

