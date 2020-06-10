Trevor Beresford Sigismund (Chief) BROWNE
BROWNE, Trevor (Chief) Beresford Sigismund March 29, 1933 - June 4, 2020 With heartfelt sadness, we announce that Trevor (Chief) Browne passed away peacefully at home with his family, on June 4, 2020, at the age of 87. Trevor was born in Kingston, Jamaica and immigrated to Canada in 1968. He leaves behind his devoted wife Beverley, his loving children Paul (Diane), Gary, Geoffrey (Darlene), Michelle (Sean), stepchildren Denise (Doug), Gregory (Dayna), as well as 9 cherished grandsons. At this time, private funeral services have been entrusted to Ogden Funeral Home in Scarborough. However, his family are planning a Celebration of Life for a later date when all who loved him can attend.


Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
