APPLEBY, Trevor Harry Peacefully, at Credit Valley Hospital, on September 12, 2019, in his 90th year. Beloved husband of Lynda, loving and proud father of Michael (Kim) and Mark (Mary-Anne). Cherished stepfather of Tom (deceased, 2018), Lorraine (Brian) and Sarah (Michael). Proud Grandpa to, and sadly missed by, his nine grandchildren: Alex, Ryan, Graham, Tyler, Griffen, Matthew (Daphnie), Dane, Lexa and Troy. Predeceased by his first wife (Olga Helen Weryha) and parents Sydney Herbert Appleby and Iris May Stafford. Born in Toronto, November 29, 1929, moved to Lorne Park in 1947, attended Port Credit High School, where he met Olga. Graduate of U of T 1954, followed by a 35 year career at ManuLife Financial, in the Investment department, finishing his career as Vice President, USA investments. Avid Muskoka cottager for 50 years, the Stephen's Bay cottage was his favourite place in the world where family and friends congregated. Trevor and Olga were married in 1957 and raised their family in Mississauga and Muskoka, until her untimely death in 1977. In 1991, Trevor found love again with his devoted Lynda and they enjoyed 24 wonderful years filled with family, cottage, travel, golf, sunsets, church and community service. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Neweduk-Erin Mills" Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (at Erin Mills Pwky.), on Sunday, from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. A Service and Celebration of his Life will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Monday, September 16, 2019, at Erin Mills United Church, 3010 The Collegeway, Mississauga, ON L5L 4X9. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Credit Valley Hospital Foundation (



Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019

