LEWIS, Trevor Brother Trevor B. Lewis, of Toronto, Ontario, promoted to glory to be with his saviour on March 23, 2020, at the age of 92 years. Trevor was the loving husband and caring father to his predeceased wife and daughter, Norma Fay and Sharyll Janine. He is survived by his daughter June Marion. He will be forever be remembered by his family and friends. He was a former merchant tailor, Kingston, Jamaica, W.I., Member of St. Michael and All Angels Church, in Toronto. Honourable Past Master of the Eureka Masonic Lodge, #20, and lifetime member of the Jamaican Canadian Association. With consideration to the health and wellbeing of all, the family will have a private burial with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to donate please consider the Jamaican Canadian Association Initiatives, 995 Arrow Rd., North York, Ontario.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020