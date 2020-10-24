1/
TRUDI EVANS-REIZELE
1927 - 2020
Born 1927 in Zurich, Switzerland, to Max Reizele and Elise Krauss. Died October 19, 2020, in Toronto. Cherished wife of Charles Evans (deceased 2004). Dear sister of Margrit Altofer and Dorothea (Dorli) Reizele in Switzerland.

Trudi's first language was German but she learned English and French by working as a nanny. She taught English and did office work before immigrating to Canada in the mid-sixties, working first near Saint John, NB and then in Toronto as a bookkeeper with the Hudson Bay Mining Co. She married Charles Evans at age 50, in a tiny picturesque church in the Swiss Alps.

Trudi loved Canada and travelled widely here to show it off to her sisters. She kept her strong ties to Switzerland and visited often with Charles.

In retirement, she rejoiced in her Community Garden plot, and was a longtime volunteer with the Toronto Botanical Garden and Meals on Wheels. She moved to a retirement home in 2015, coping with Parkinson's and later dementia. Trudi had a gift for friendship and leaves many friends.

At her request, there will be no service. Thank you to her devoted caregivers at Christie Gardens.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 24, 2020.
