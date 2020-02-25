|
MOORE, TRUDY Passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her family at home on Sunday, February 23, 2020, in her 73rd year. Beloved wife of David Moore of Gilford. Loved mum of Laura, Kelly and Amy. Proud nana of Jessalyn, David, Sarah, Phillip, Andrew and Bryson. Dear sister of Myra (Dr. Sheldon Katz) and predeceased by Barry Benjamin. Trudy will be lovingly remembered by Steven Cartledge, her extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at Drury Funeral Centre, 519 Victoria St. E., Alliston, on Wednesday from 5 – 8 p.m. Funeral will be held in the the chapel on Thursday, February 27th at 1:00 p.m. Interment Alliston Union Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations to Royal Victoria Hospital Fdn. (Cancer Care Program) would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 25, 2020