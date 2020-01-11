|
STEWART, TRUDY PHELAN October 8, 1926 - January 3, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Trudy Phelan Stewart. Trudy was the beloved wife of the late Doug Stewart. Loving mother of John, Katie and her husband Earl Nicholson, Don, Jennie and her husband Craig Birchall. Cherishing her memory are granddaughters Jill with husband Jeff Brandman and Jess with partner Kyle Hynes and Breann. Her great-grandsons Mali and Andile Brandman will miss their loving, endearing "Hoho". Trudy was the the fifth of six children born to the late Patrick Leo Phelan and Elizabeth Jane Cannon. Born on the family farm in Proton October 8, 1926. She was predeceased by brother Arthur and his wife Kay, sister Sally and her husband Charles Holmes, sister Elizabeth, brother Tom, brother Hugh Phelan. She will be missed by sister-in-law Mary Phelan of Bolton. She was the much loved daughter-in-law of the late Jack and Donalda Stewart. Cherished sister-in-law of the late Alan Stewart. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews who will always remember her gentle heart. Trudy loved to tell stories of life on the farm. She recalled falling asleep on a small stool many evenings in the barn as her mother milked the cows. And she loved riding across the fields in the horse drawn sleigh to the one room school house on blustery winter days. It was at this school, that a pen-pal friendship began and remarkably continued till this past Christmas with her friend Pat from England. Understanding the importance of a good education, Trudy's mother had plans for her young flock. Through some divine intervention, the three Phelan girls and the youngest son left the farm to attend high school in Toronto. St. Joseph's for the girls and St. Michael's for Hugh. After school, Trudy entered training to work as a switchboard operator at the Bell. This training sent her to some large companies in the city such as Kruthers, Bosley Real Estate and later on North York General Hospital. It was a trip back to the farm that brought Trudy and future husband together. Doug Stewart from Toronto was helping at a neighbouring farm putting in fences. Trudy offered him a piece of chocolate cake over the fence and that was the start of their life together. They were married October 10, 1953. Doug and Trudy shared an apartment on Heath Street, Toronto and welcomed John in 1954 and Katie in 1955. Don followed in 1956 after the move to a cute red brick bungalow on a tree lined street 388 Parkview Ave. in Willowdale. Jennie, the final addition, arrived in 1963. This would be the family home for the next 45 years. A home Trudy loved raising her kids in, meeting new neighbours and creating friendships that lasted for decades. Trudy was a member of Toastmasters and won an award with the group. She made friends easily, wherever she lived in Willowdale, Milton and Barrie. Many happy times were spent in Haliburton at Little and Big Hawk Lakes. From granddaughter Jill: My Grandmother was someone who always made sure her granddaughters got a treat. She would find out what we had a sweet tooth for and ensure it was in her home for us when we visited. She also would make sure we had all the Avon lotions, bubble baths and beauty supplies we could ever dream of. Most importantly our Grandmother saw to it we were well educated. She assisted both my sister and I in our post secondary education. This was a gift I hold very dearly. We referred to our Grandmother as Hoho, she gave so much and asked for so little. Her journey here has ended and she leaves behind those who are truly grateful for having known and loved her. Bye Hoho. See you one day on the other side. Till then, I love you too. From granddaughter Jessie: Hoho always accommodated the often whimsical requests of her granddaughters, turning what would otherwise be a mundane event into a grand occasion. Whether it was ordering French Fries at Auberge du Pommier or taking a taxi to Sheppard Station to simply ride to the next station and taxi home, Hoho was always a good sport and played along with a style all her own. God bless Hoho. Trudy was a longtime subscriber to the Toronto Star. She received it seven days a week. Many mornings, she was awake and waiting with a cup of coffee, listening for the "thud" on the front porch. Her favourite section was the GTA. The first thing she would do is pull it out and save it for last. She loved reading the obituaries, often reading sections aloud about people's extraordinary lives and adventures. Earl would tell her "If you don't see your name there, you're having a good day". And every time she would laugh out loud. Today is your day Trudy. We hope you would love this one. While we will miss her dearly, we will never forget her kindness, hearty laugh and lovely, long hugs. As per her wishes, Trudy has been cremated. There will be no service. In lieu of flowers, the family would love for Trudy to be remembered with simple acts of kindness shown to others in her memory. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cavill Turner Funeral Home, Gravenhurst. The family wishes to thank Muskoka Shores, Dr. Dekker, nurses and PSWs for their wonderful care.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020