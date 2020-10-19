RAPOS, TRYFON "TONY" November 18, 1936 - October 16, 2020 It is with profound sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of Tony, at the age of 83, with his wife and daughter by his side. Tony was born in Vevi, Florina, Greece, in 1936. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years, Margaret (née Caramaly) and his daughter, Alexandra who absolutely adored him. He was a proud and loving Papou to his granddaughters, Olivia and Charly and his grandsons, Charles and Evan. Tony is also survived by his son Stephen. Tony was predeceased by his mother, Mary and his father, Angelo. Cherished brother of Bill Nitsopoulos (late Maria), Jerry (Deka), Chris (Carol) and the late Frosa. He will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews and friends. Tony was a kind, loving man with a great sense of humour. A special thank you to all the 3rd floor staff at Trent Valley Lodge for their excellent care of Tony in his final days. Due to COVID-19, Weaver Family Funeral Home will be following all provincial guidelines and protocols. Masks are mandatory and the maximum capacity is currently at 30%. A Visitation will take place at WEAVER Life Centre - East, 29 Bay St., Trenton, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. A Memorial Service will follow on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. If you would like to attend the visitation and/or the service for Tony Rapos, please call WEAVER Funeral Home at (613) 394-2433, to reserve your attendance. During these difficult times, Weaver Funeral Home and the Rapos Family would like to thank everyone in advance for their understanding. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be appreciated. Online condolences at weaverfuneralhomes.com