1/
TRYFON "TONY" RAPOS
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share TRYFON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RAPOS, TRYFON "TONY" November 18, 1936 - October 16, 2020 It is with profound sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of Tony, at the age of 83, with his wife and daughter by his side. Tony was born in Vevi, Florina, Greece, in 1936. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years, Margaret (née Caramaly) and his daughter, Alexandra who absolutely adored him. He was a proud and loving Papou to his granddaughters, Olivia and Charly and his grandsons, Charles and Evan. Tony is also survived by his son Stephen. Tony was predeceased by his mother, Mary and his father, Angelo. Cherished brother of Bill Nitsopoulos (late Maria), Jerry (Deka), Chris (Carol) and the late Frosa. He will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews and friends. Tony was a kind, loving man with a great sense of humour. A special thank you to all the 3rd floor staff at Trent Valley Lodge for their excellent care of Tony in his final days. Due to COVID-19, Weaver Family Funeral Home will be following all provincial guidelines and protocols. Masks are mandatory and the maximum capacity is currently at 30%. A Visitation will take place at WEAVER Life Centre - East, 29 Bay St., Trenton, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. A Memorial Service will follow on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. If you would like to attend the visitation and/or the service for Tony Rapos, please call WEAVER Funeral Home at (613) 394-2433, to reserve your attendance. During these difficult times, Weaver Funeral Home and the Rapos Family would like to thank everyone in advance for their understanding. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be appreciated. Online condolences at weaverfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Weaver Family Funeral Home Trenton - East Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Weaver Family Funeral Home Trenton - East Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Memorial service
01:30 PM
Weaver Family Funeral Home Trenton - East Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Family Funeral Home Trenton - East Chapel
29 Bay Street
Trenton, ON K8V 1H2
(613) 394-2433
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weaver Family Funeral Home Trenton - East Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved