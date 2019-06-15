KAWABE, Tsutomu Thomas Passed away peacefully at home, on June 10, 2019. Survived by his Wife Esther Kazuko, Son Mark (Andrea), Grandchildren Paul, Emily and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by Son Ronald, Parents Tomoki and Sue Kawabe, Siblings Yoshiko, Kazuko, Setsuko, Manny and Rei. The family would like to express their deep gratitude to the palliative care team. A Memorial will be held at PINE HILLS FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough, on Saturday, July 6, 2019, from 12-2 p.m. followed by Interment at Pine Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bayview United Church.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 15, 2019