KUSANO, TSUYO 1905-2019 It was a beautiful day, November 22, 2019, for the peaceful passing of our mother, Tsuyo Kusano - just one week after we happily celebrated her 104th birthday. Mother arrived in Vancouver from Japan on April 14, 1937. In March 1942, she was part of the evacuation of the Japanese and endured for the next 6 years the hardship of internment in camps in British Columbia and Northern Ontario. Mother was a devout Buddhist with a beautiful soul. Every morning she would be at her o-butsudan chanting her favorite sutra, Shoshinge. Mom was a hard worker, proud of the old Singer sewing machine from which she supplemented the family income and dressed us. She surprised family when she stepped outside of her closed world and took her limited English to work at the old Eaton's cafeteria – a job she enjoyed with new friends. Her circle of friends strongly reflected mother's sense of humour. She enjoyed cooking with many exciting results and we still remember in awe the big turkey on our Logan Ave. family table on special occasions. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years Tsurukichi. While she had several siblings and kin in Japan and Brazil, she remained especially close to her brother Junji and her niece Fuyoko. Remembered by her children, Kimiko (Ken), Roy (Lily), Carol (Brett), Henry (Jeannie) and Ruby; her grandchildren, Kevin, Dana, Maya, Maggie, Andy, Renee, Christopher, Scott, Mariko, Adrian and Ian; and fifteen great-grandchildren, Aaron, Jade, Takeo, Dakota, Emily, Sophia, Charlie, Hana, Jack, Hazel, Sofia, Kaide, Madomi, Raiden and Naoyuki. The family expresses its gratitude to the staff of the Monarch wing of Harmony Hills Care Community for the compassionate care shown to our dear mother, and we give special thanks to Masumi, Alicia, Haidee and Marietta for their loving care. We all remember fondly how mother's strong sense of family brought us together every year at O-shogatsu - her New Year's feasts will never be forgotten. A short visitation will be held at Toronto Buddhist Church at 11:00 a.m. on Friday December 13, 2019, with service at 12:00 p.m., and reception following. In lieu of flowers, donations to Toronto Buddhist Church would be appreciated. Any koden will also be donated to the Temple with thanks.

