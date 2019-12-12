Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TWISTLETON "TWIST" BERTRAND. View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel 2180 Hurontario Street Mississauga , ON L5B 1M8 (905)-279-7663 Obituary

BERTRAND, TWISTLETON "TWIST" World War II Veteran, Captain Twistleton St. Rose Bertrand, from the island of Dominica, who exemplified the very best traditions of honest and selfless service, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the youthful age of 95. In March 1978, he joined the Canadian Corps of Commissionaires and enlisted in the Canadian Armed Forces Reserves where he attained the rank of Captain. He inspired many young Canadians to join the Canadian Armed Forces. He became the first Commissionaire in Canada to be appointed an Aide- de-Camp to a Lieutenant Governor, a position in which he served for twenty-eight years. After retirement from the army, he worked at the Queens Quay branch of Loblaws as a greeter. He took great delight in talking to strangers and recounting his many stories. He leaves to mourn his loving wife of 66 years Yolanda, children Trevor (Elsie), Garvin (Jane), Kathy (Irving Andre) and Terry (Lilia George); grandchildren Charlene (Richard Roye), Tammy, Dwayne, Kira (Molham Babouli), Kylee Bertrand, Candice (GasperAceti), Melissa and Bianca Andre, Brianne Lay (Chad Bridger), Anthony (Nicole Holness), Shomari, Khalfani, Nadege (Joe Rossignol), Natti, Tahli, and Talib Bertrand, great-grandchildren Jayden and Kalan Roye, Kitana Bertrand, Carter Aceti and Brielle. Funeral arrangements can be found on Turner & Porter, Peel Chapel.

BERTRAND, TWISTLETON "TWIST" World War II Veteran, Captain Twistleton St. Rose Bertrand, from the island of Dominica, who exemplified the very best traditions of honest and selfless service, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the youthful age of 95. In March 1978, he joined the Canadian Corps of Commissionaires and enlisted in the Canadian Armed Forces Reserves where he attained the rank of Captain. He inspired many young Canadians to join the Canadian Armed Forces. He became the first Commissionaire in Canada to be appointed an Aide- de-Camp to a Lieutenant Governor, a position in which he served for twenty-eight years. After retirement from the army, he worked at the Queens Quay branch of Loblaws as a greeter. He took great delight in talking to strangers and recounting his many stories. He leaves to mourn his loving wife of 66 years Yolanda, children Trevor (Elsie), Garvin (Jane), Kathy (Irving Andre) and Terry (Lilia George); grandchildren Charlene (Richard Roye), Tammy, Dwayne, Kira (Molham Babouli), Kylee Bertrand, Candice (GasperAceti), Melissa and Bianca Andre, Brianne Lay (Chad Bridger), Anthony (Nicole Holness), Shomari, Khalfani, Nadege (Joe Rossignol), Natti, Tahli, and Talib Bertrand, great-grandchildren Jayden and Kalan Roye, Kitana Bertrand, Carter Aceti and Brielle. Funeral arrangements can be found on Turner & Porter, Peel Chapel. Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close