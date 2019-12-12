BERTRAND, TWISTLETON "TWIST" World War II Veteran, Captain Twistleton St. Rose Bertrand, from the island of Dominica, who exemplified the very best traditions of honest and selfless service, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the youthful age of 95. In March 1978, he joined the Canadian Corps of Commissionaires and enlisted in the Canadian Armed Forces Reserves where he attained the rank of Captain. He inspired many young Canadians to join the Canadian Armed Forces. He became the first Commissionaire in Canada to be appointed an Aide- de-Camp to a Lieutenant Governor, a position in which he served for twenty-eight years. After retirement from the army, he worked at the Queens Quay branch of Loblaws as a greeter. He took great delight in talking to strangers and recounting his many stories. He leaves to mourn his loving wife of 66 years Yolanda, children Trevor (Elsie), Garvin (Jane), Kathy (Irving Andre) and Terry (Lilia George); grandchildren Charlene (Richard Roye), Tammy, Dwayne, Kira (Molham Babouli), Kylee Bertrand, Candice (GasperAceti), Melissa and Bianca Andre, Brianne Lay (Chad Bridger), Anthony (Nicole Holness), Shomari, Khalfani, Nadege (Joe Rossignol), Natti, Tahli, and Talib Bertrand, great-grandchildren Jayden and Kalan Roye, Kitana Bertrand, Carter Aceti and Brielle. Funeral arrangements can be found on Turner & Porter, Peel Chapel.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 12, 2019