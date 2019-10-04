October 14, 1998 - September 29, 2019
Son of Lynn and Steven, older brother of Colin, proud father of daughter Zariyah, grandson of Beverly and David Mirams and Ruby and the late David Gowans. Deeply missed by his birth family, Andrea McMillan, siblings Shyanna, Teanna, Nathan and Alex and Shirley and Wilfred Dabriel. Fondly remembered by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, died suddenly in an accident. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lynn and Steve towards an education fund on behalf of Tyler's daughter Zariyah. A memorial visitation to be held at the Giffen-Mack "Danforth" Funeral Home, on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. and Monday, October 7, 2019 from 10 a.m. until service time at 12 noon. As per the wishes of the family, cremation has already taken place.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 4, 2019