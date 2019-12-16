Ucilla "Sylvia" REID

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ucilla "Sylvia" REID.
Service Information
Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON
M2M 3W9
(647)-556-5461
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
R. S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge St. (2 blocks south of Steeles Ave.)
Toronto, ON
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Willowdale Baptist Church
Oliver St.
Toronto, ON
Obituary

REID, Ucilla "Sylvia" Peacefully, on Friday December 13, 2019 at the Veteran's Centre of Sunnybrook Health Science. Beloved wife of the late George Reid. Dear mother of Vivian, Anita (Brian), Malia (Albert), David (Margaret), Grace and the late Ronnie (late Lorraine). Proud grandmother of Alex, Leonard, Anita, Matthew, Jessie, Lee, Darryl, Curtis, Tarquin, Joseph, Branwen and 9 great-grandchildren. Sylvia was a proud veteran of the RAF during WWII. Resting at R. S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St. (2 blocks south of Steeles Ave.), where the family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Willowdale Baptist Church, Oliver St., Toronto, on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment at Glendale Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made to the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre. Online tributes at www.rskane.ca
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.