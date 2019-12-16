REID, Ucilla "Sylvia" Peacefully, on Friday December 13, 2019 at the Veteran's Centre of Sunnybrook Health Science. Beloved wife of the late George Reid. Dear mother of Vivian, Anita (Brian), Malia (Albert), David (Margaret), Grace and the late Ronnie (late Lorraine). Proud grandmother of Alex, Leonard, Anita, Matthew, Jessie, Lee, Darryl, Curtis, Tarquin, Joseph, Branwen and 9 great-grandchildren. Sylvia was a proud veteran of the RAF during WWII. Resting at R. S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St. (2 blocks south of Steeles Ave.), where the family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Willowdale Baptist Church, Oliver St., Toronto, on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment at Glendale Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made to the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre. Online tributes at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 16, 2019