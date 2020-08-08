BARBAZZA, Udino Peacefully in his home, Bolton, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, Udino Barbazza, at the age of 94 years, beloved husband of Ester. Loving father of Roland and his wife Katherine, Claudio and his wife Carol (both deceased). Cherished Nonno of Jennifer Barbazza and Shaun Doo, Nicole and Jamie Tardif, Justin and Shannon, Khris and Joanne Barbazza. Proud Great-Nonno of Morgan, Allie and Kyuss Barbazza, Amelia Doo, Jax and Kenzi Tardif. A private family funeral service will be held at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen St. S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213), on Monday, August 10th at 2 o'clock. Followed by cremation. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com