U.E. G. Murray JOHNSON

Service Information
Ogden Funeral Home
4164 Sheppard Avenue East
Scarborough, ON
M1S 1T3
(416)-293-5211
Obituary

JOHNSON, U.E., G. Murray Peacefully, on September 7, 2019, at Scarborough General Hospital, at the age of 86. Survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara; his children Lesley (Grant), Heather and Ken; his grandchildren, Braden, Claire, Emerson and Logan; and his sister Velma. Murray was a longtime member of The United Empire Loyalists (Governor Simcoe Branch) and St. John's United Church, Scarborough. Visitation Saturday, September 14, 2019, 1:30-3:00 p.m., at Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Avenue East, Agincourt. Memorial Service to follow at 3 p.m. If desired, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario, would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 10, 2019
