PEREIRA, ULRIC PAUL The Pereira family is saddened to announce the sudden death of Ulric Paul Pereira on March 22, 2019, at the age of sixty. Cherished son of Jean and Ulric Pereira; brother to Christopher (Linda), Robin (Susan), Fabia (Steve), Dale (Sarah) and Donald (Wanda). He will be deeply missed by his nieces and nephews, his extended family, and his many friends and colleagues. Ulric will be remembered as a kind individual, a talented hair stylist and passionate designer who worked with fabric to create unique, one of a kind fashion and home items. Ric has been cremated, and a Celebration of Life will take place in June. Donations in Ric's memory may be made to the through the Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, Scarborough.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 5, 2019