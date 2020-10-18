1/1
UMBERTO ODORICO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share UMBERTO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ODORICO, UMBERTO ("Berto" or "Albert") February 11, 1930 - October 13, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our father and Nonno as he reunites with the love of his life and cherished wife, Ines. Beloved father of Franco (Gail), Eddie and Lily, and loving Nonno to Amanda. He leaves behind many nephews and nieces both in Canada and Italy. Please refer to Scott Funeral Home – Woodbridge Chapel website for the life bio of Berto. Visitation at Scott Funeral Home, 7776 Kipling Ave., Woodbridge, on Thursday, October 22, 2020 between 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance to Gail Odorico at 365-388-0534 or 778-549-1893. Individuals are asked to wear a face mask and remain in their cars until the allotted time. A private family service will be held at Scott Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scott Funeral Homes - Woodbridge
7776 Kipling Ave
WOODBRIDGE, ON L4L 1Z2
(905) 851-2229
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Scott Funeral Homes - Woodbridge Woodbridge Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved