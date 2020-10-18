UMBERTO ODORICO

ODORICO, UMBERTO ("Berto" or "Albert") February 11, 1930 - October 13, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our father and Nonno as he reunites with the love of his life and cherished wife, Ines. Beloved father of Franco (Gail), Eddie and Lily, and loving Nonno to Amanda. He leaves behind many nephews and nieces both in Canada and Italy. Please refer to Scott Funeral Home – Woodbridge Chapel website for the life bio of Berto. Visitation at Scott Funeral Home, 7776 Kipling Ave., Woodbridge, on Thursday, October 22, 2020 between 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance to Gail Odorico at 365-388-0534 or 778-549-1893. Individuals are asked to wear a face mask and remain in their cars until the allotted time. A private family service will be held at Scott Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store