ROSS, Una Eileen (nee HALL) Eileen, age 91, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Wellesley Central Place, Toronto, on April 23, 2020. Survived by her loving sons Glenn (Krys) and Bradley (Slavka), grandchildren Matthew (Megan), Stephanie (Lennil) and James and great-grandchildren Charles, Chloe and Zoe. Predeceased by beloved husband of 62 years James Macey Ross, son Stephen Macey Ross and parents Bertram Hall and Emily Hall (nee Hamer). In lieu of flowers, charitable donations to Covenant House Toronto are welcome. A memorial service will be held after the COVID-19 situation resolves. Contact the Lynett Funeral Home in Toronto for further details.

