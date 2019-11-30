CAMBRIDGE, UNA MERSADA May 7, 1931 - November 15, 2019 Survived by her nephew, Nicholas Cambridge, of New York, NY (USA); her cousins, Claudette Henry of Windsor, Ontario (CAN), Angela Henry of Philadelphia, PA (USA) and Jacqueline Francis, of San Francisco, CA (USA); and her sister-in-law, Lydia Cambridge, of Kingston, Jamaica. Her friends, neighbours, fellow members of the Church of the Ascension, and former co-workers at Sunnybrook, are among the many who will miss her energetic presence. Visitation will be held at Church of the Ascension, 33 Overland Dr., Don Mills, 416-444-8881, on December 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Service of Thanksgiving in Una's honour at 11:00 a.m. Donations to the Church of the Ascension's Roof Fund, in Una's memory, would be much appreciated. Thank you.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 30, 2019